Kasson-Mantorville football player reportedly tests positive for COVID-19.

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – While Minnesota football teams are busy prepping for the 2020 season, the Kasson-Mantorville football team has had to pump the brakes after a player has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Head coach, Joel Swanson released the following statement to KIMT News 3:

“We had a player who was out at one practice and then tested positive for COVID. Because we were following guidelines, we did not have all of our 9th through 12th-grade players on the same field but we had another COVID incidence that occurred over the previous weekend. Thus, all of the player's position coaches are in ‘quarantine’ and all of the players that were on the field for an extended amount of time is in ‘quarantine.’ When in doubt, we aired on the side of caution and said we would ‘quarantine’ the person for 14 days, including myself.”

Swanson’s statement went on to state that the Week 1 matchup against Mankato East has been canceled.

“One game to give up for the safety of all of our players, coaches, their families, opponents and the community. It is tough on the players but it is a ‘no brainer’ in the big picture of life. Another lesson in life and we continue to ‘adjust and adapt.’”