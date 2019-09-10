Clear
Kasson-Mantorville football coach arrested for drunk driving

Broc Threinen
School says he's been placed on administrative leave.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 4:22 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 4:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KASSON, Minn. - Kasson-Mantorville High School football coach Broc Threinen has been placed on administrative leave after a drunk driving arrest.

Threinen, 42, was stopped a little before 2 am on September 7 after law enforcement says he was seen driving erratically in Kasson. Authorities say there was an open beer can in his center console cup holder and Threinen's speech was slurred and his eyes were glossy.

Law enforcement says they had Threinen, who is also the school's activities director, perform three different field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol content of .193. Threinen was then arrested and authorities say a second breath test administered at the Dodge County Sheriff's Office measued .21 g/210 L.

Threinen has been charged with two counts of 3rd degree DWI and one count of open bottle.

Kasson-Mantorville Superintendent Mark D. Matuska issued the following statement on Threinen's arrest:

"We have placed Broc Threinen on administrative leave for the remainder of the season for his coaching duties and on administrative leave until October 10 for his Activities Directors position."

"Our Defensive Coordinator, Joel Swanson, will be interim coach for this week as we continue to make decisions related to the football team. With Joel's previous varsity Coaching experience, we are confident in his and the rest of the coaching staff's ability to represent the KoMets well at all levels of our program."

"Activities Directors responsibilities will be shared by Trent Langemo, our high school principal and Josh Larsen, our Middle School Principal. I am extremely confident in their abilities to continue to add value to our many successful programs at KM during this time frame."

