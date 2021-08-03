Kasson-Mantorville fishing team participation jumps drastically in second year

KASSON-MANTORVILLE, Minn. - The Kasson-Mantorville fishing team started in 2020, in the thick of a pandemic, with just 21 anglers.

Since that time, the team has reeled in quite a few more competitors.

This year, the team has 69 anglers!

The team is learning about fishing, coupled with important life lessons.

"It's pretty cool for a smaller town school like Kasson-Mantorville to bring this into the school and go to these big competitions and fish like the big schools," says Logan Laures.

The Kasson-Mantorville fishing team started out with just high schoolers.

In its second year, the team added kids grades one through six.

Austin Berge plans to cast his line for a long time.

"Football, after high school, you're just done with it, but fishing, that's with you forever," says Austin.

The anglers say it's important to scope out a good fishing spot - learn where the fish are and what they're biting.

A tournament runs from seven in the morning until two in the afternoon.

A boat of two keeps their best seven fish - the length of all seven fish are added together.

"The only thing you really need to have to do well is your mind. Because your mind can be your best asset or it could be your worst enemy. You could not be catching fish - because our tournaments end at two o'clock. You could have no fish in the boat at 1:30 and pull out seven nice fish and still be in the top twenty-five or whatever. So you've just got to keep your mind going and you've got to keep grinding. You can't stop," says Drew Weigel.

"I've learned so much about nature and how to take care of it. It really makes you think, you know, when you see people littering and stuff like that. Being an outdoorsman - it really teaches you how to take care of nature and just love what we have," says Jaden Abbott.

"They say a person gets hooked. And it's true, you do get hooked," says Logan Laures.