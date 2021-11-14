Clear

Kasson-Mantorville cheerleading team is heading to Nationals

The Kasson-Mantorville cheerleading team is heading to the National Cheer and Dance Championship to represent Minnesota.

Posted: Nov 14, 2021 11:38 PM
Posted By: Mary Peters

KASSON, Minn. - The Kasson-Mantorville cheerleading team is heading to the National Cheer and Dance Championship to represent Minnesota. 

They are working really hard to hopefully bring home a trophy. 

"I told them last year - I said what is your goal?  What would you guys like to do?  And they're like we want to go to Nationals.  I said let's do it.  You know, why not?  The sky is the limit," says Head Coach Nikki Andrist.  

"The season has probably been the best season I've had.  We've been working so hard to get to Nationals.  It has always been my Coach's dream.  And we actually did it.  I was so proud of my team.  We all came together.  And then with my Coach and it being her last year, we wanted to do it for her.  So we pushed ourselves extra hard to get there," says senior Annika Hofstad. 

The Kasson-Mantorville Komets cheerleading team is heading to Nationals for the first time in program history. 

This is the last year Coach Andrist will be leading the team.

Coach was pretty impressed with her team's performance that got them the bid. 

"It was the most beautiful, clean routine I think my girls have ever done and now we are upping the ante and we're throwing in things that people may just not think that a little, small school, a little, small team of ten girls can put it up, but we are going to light it up," says Coach Andrist. 

"It took a lot.  A lot of everything.  It takes a lot of teamwork, especially.  Just getting along, figuring things out, problem-solving," says senior Aleya White. 

The ten Komets on the cheerleading team are up for the challenge of Nationals and they are putting in a lot of time to do well. 

Coach says certain skills have to be incorporated into their routine. 

There are a number of required jumps, a combination of stunts, pyramids, elite stunts, and single base stunts. 

"For high school leagues, Nationals is kind of the peak.  Like that's the highest that you can go, so it's really cool to see a team from a small town go and be able to compete there.  It's really cool," says freshman Maya Torkelson. 

The team heads to Nationals in February. 

If you want to donate to the Komets cheer team to help with funds for their trip to Nationals, here is the link

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 841625

Reported Deaths: 9120
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1656281980
Ramsey683681012
Dakota61869558
Anoka58722546
Washington36843342
Stearns30974263
St. Louis26531377
Wright23626191
Scott23509168
Olmsted20113123
Sherburne17067118
Carver1504661
Clay11303100
Rice10626136
Blue Earth1055764
Crow Wing10502119
Kandiyohi9193103
Chisago918867
Otter Tail9093116
Benton8243120
Beltrami751786
Douglas712798
Goodhue709491
Itasca702191
Mower695746
Winona665455
McLeod658582
Isanti638679
Steele632628
Morrison627374
Becker591769
Polk564083
Freeborn524142
Nobles510254
Lyon493959
Carlton493570
Mille Lacs476769
Nicollet476757
Pine467939
Cass466250
Todd455439
Brown445956
Le Sueur420433
Meeker397355
Martin359342
Waseca349331
Wabasha34119
Hubbard329047
Dodge311611
Roseau288231
Wadena280935
Fillmore276314
Redwood262145
Renville252551
Houston250817
Faribault238731
Sibley233314
Pennington230929
Kanabec219833
Cottonwood212930
Chippewa206040
Aitkin204346
Pope186310
Watonwan186317
Yellow Medicine172321
Rock169527
Swift156020
Jackson155016
Koochiching152821
Stevens148511
Clearwater146720
Murray145511
Marshall144421
Pipestone143029
Lake120324
Wilkin114715
Lac qui Parle112925
Mahnomen99513
Norman9759
Grant9009
Big Stone8905
Lincoln8445
Red Lake66910
Kittson66022
Traverse5806
Unassigned545124
Lake of the Woods5004
Cook2750

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 501220

Reported Deaths: 7101
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk77623769
Linn30727414
Scott25792282
Black Hawk21277368
Woodbury19988254
Johnson18797103
Dubuque17198238
Pottawattamie15147208
Dallas14723109
Story1336454
Warren8101101
Cerro Gordo7494118
Clinton7398107
Webster7164120
Des Moines6956100
Marshall657192
Muscatine6497117
Wapello6223142
Jasper600489
Sioux588477
Lee5795101
Marion536995
Buena Vista497848
Plymouth475788
Unassigned43210
Henry407453
Jones386161
Benton382658
Washington380660
Bremer373471
Boone372138
Carroll359154
Mahaska349260
Crawford347147
Dickinson308253
Buchanan294139
Clay289535
Jackson288047
Kossuth281076
Hardin276553
Delaware276453
Fayette274252
Tama273377
Page266131
Cedar259427
Wright258748
Hamilton249357
Winneshiek245240
Floyd241847
Clayton230959
Poweshiek227043
Madison226625
Harrison226378
Cass225463
Butler219441
Iowa219033
Mills213329
Jefferson210942
Cherokee203645
Lyon201042
Winnebago200934
Hancock200239
Allamakee199355
Appanoose195854
Calhoun193118
Shelby189841
Humboldt178229
Union176538
Grundy175837
Louisa174052
Mitchell173843
Emmet173546
Franklin171729
Chickasaw169019
Sac165026
Guthrie163336
Montgomery155644
Clarke152529
Keokuk147138
Palo Alto147032
Monroe139639
Howard137523
Ida123441
Greene122817
Davis120525
Lucas119524
Pocahontas116824
Monona115439
Worth11479
Adair108937
Osceola101417
Fremont91912
Decatur90713
Taylor89814
Van Buren88122
Wayne80424
Ringgold74229
Audubon72214
Adams5468
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Mason City
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Snow showers return on Monday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kasson-Mantorville Cheerleading team heads to Nationals

Image

Hope 4 Cambodia

Image

Christmas market

Image

Aaron's Sunday Night Weather (11/14/21)

Image

Vehicles in winter weather

Image

Aaron's Sunday Evening Forecast (11/14/21)

Image

Outdoor Weather / First Snow 11/13

Image

Former Austin mayor announces bid to join Minnesota Legislature

Image

Former Austin mayor running for Minnesota House

Image

PM Weather Forecast 11/12

Community Events