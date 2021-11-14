Kasson-Mantorville cheerleading team is heading to Nationals

KASSON, Minn. - The Kasson-Mantorville cheerleading team is heading to the National Cheer and Dance Championship to represent Minnesota.

They are working really hard to hopefully bring home a trophy.

"I told them last year - I said what is your goal? What would you guys like to do? And they're like we want to go to Nationals. I said let's do it. You know, why not? The sky is the limit," says Head Coach Nikki Andrist.

"The season has probably been the best season I've had. We've been working so hard to get to Nationals. It has always been my Coach's dream. And we actually did it. I was so proud of my team. We all came together. And then with my Coach and it being her last year, we wanted to do it for her. So we pushed ourselves extra hard to get there," says senior Annika Hofstad.

The Kasson-Mantorville Komets cheerleading team is heading to Nationals for the first time in program history.

This is the last year Coach Andrist will be leading the team.

Coach was pretty impressed with her team's performance that got them the bid.

"It was the most beautiful, clean routine I think my girls have ever done and now we are upping the ante and we're throwing in things that people may just not think that a little, small school, a little, small team of ten girls can put it up, but we are going to light it up," says Coach Andrist.

"It took a lot. A lot of everything. It takes a lot of teamwork, especially. Just getting along, figuring things out, problem-solving," says senior Aleya White.

The ten Komets on the cheerleading team are up for the challenge of Nationals and they are putting in a lot of time to do well.

Coach says certain skills have to be incorporated into their routine.

There are a number of required jumps, a combination of stunts, pyramids, elite stunts, and single base stunts.

"For high school leagues, Nationals is kind of the peak. Like that's the highest that you can go, so it's really cool to see a team from a small town go and be able to compete there. It's really cool," says freshman Maya Torkelson.

The team heads to Nationals in February.

If you want to donate to the Komets cheer team to help with funds for their trip to Nationals, here is the link.