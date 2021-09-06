Kasson-Mantorville Komets are coming off a win and preparing for Winona

KASSON, Minn. - We are one week into Minnesota High School football.

The Kasson-Mantorville Komets is a team to keep an eye on.

The Komets are coming off a big win over Byron in their opening game and they're hoping to keep the win streak going.

"Well, you never know, you know. It's the first game of the year and so nothing is going to be perfect and stuff. We made mistakes, you know. But like I say, I think like on offense, we never see the defense we think we're going to see and so the kids adjusted to that," says Head Coach Joel Swanson.

Coach Swanson's Kasson-Mantorville Komets got a big win over Byron in their opening game of the high school football season.

Coach says both sides of the ball adjusted to how the Bears were playing.

The team was able to get the job done through communication.

"They have to understand what's going on out there, so they can check to things. And hopefully, they're talking out there. I know on defense, just like our quarterback, has got to be able to see that there's a different play there. They're up there, they're going to try to stop this play or that play," says Coach Swanson.

Coach says the Komets' attitude and effort are top-notch.

"I think these kids buy into that in learning more about the game instead of memorizing a bunch of jobs," says Coach Swanson.

When the team takes the field each day, Coach says it's important to remember one thing.

"Appreciate everything and be thankful for the opportunities that we have," says Coach Swanson.

Coach says the team will have their hands full this Friday night as they travel to Winona.