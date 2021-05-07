Kasson-Mantorville High School imitates car accident, urging students not to drive distracted

KASSON, Minn. - It's a stark reality of the dangers of drinking and driving. Friday students at Kasson-Mantorville High School participated in a mock car crash.

Students against destructive decisions, better known as SADD, purposefully planned the event. The school's prom is Saturday, this staged scene aims to show teens the consequences of driving distracted.

State Patrol, Kasson Police, and Dodge County Fire Department came out to stage a crashed vehicle into a pole in the parking lot.

“It doesn't take a long time - it's just a few seconds of distracted driving. It's against the law you're not supposed to be on your phone... so there's consequences to your actions when you choose to make poor decisions,” says Catiera Thome, Junior SAAD student.

She adds, “It's about making smart decisions. And we want them to leave at the end of the school day with it in their mind and thinking about it and hopefully, it carries over to this weekend for and for the rest of their life.”

Lauren Abbott, Senior SADD student says, “And I think it just sends a really good message and it's something that we're proud to be a part of because we have been making good decisions and we want to encourage others to do the same thing.”

“I think it's important that we just remind them - maybe we're out of practice with some of the stuff and just reminding them how important it is to be safe and to watch out for others and take care of not only themselves but the people around them as well,” says SADD Advisor Alyssa Swanson.

At the end of day, students were shown a video put together by SADD students, along with teacher-led discussions during class.