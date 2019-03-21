Kasson-Mantorville Elementary students run for a new playground

KASSON, Minn. - On Thursday, Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School students ran laps around a dark gym, lit by neon lights, to raise money for a new playground.

For the next two years, the Parent Teacher Association is allocating their Boosterthon funds towards the playground project. Community members pledged money to students based on how many laps they ran.

The playground is still safe and functional, but Principal Ariana Wright explains it's the structure's time to go. "Our playground is over 20 years old and has been moved several times... We're looking for a more fitness focused playground for our students," she says.

A new playground will cost between $200-250 thousand. The glow run's goal was to raise $28 thousand towards the project. The final amount is yet to be tallied, but the students beat their goal and expect to raise more than $35 thousand.