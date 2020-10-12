Kasson Introduces New Mental Health Initiative

KASSON, Minn. - The City of Kasson is introducing a new program to help residents keep up with their mental health during the pandemic.

The initiative includes free one-on-one couseling for any Kasson resident, provided through the local Fernbrook Family Center.

City Administrator Tim Ibisch says people across many age groups have been affected by coronavirus, and the city wants to do what it can to support residents.

"Really our goal is to try and take that stigma away from folks who might be feeling down right now," Ibisch told KIMT News 3. "And we know that it's been a rough year. It's been kind of a grind, and the council just wants to try and help people be more confident about things."

The city has also created a webpage where residents can find additional mental health training resources and information.