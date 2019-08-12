Clear
Kasson Fire Department holds annual Festival In The Park

The annual event is a fundraiser for the volunteer department but is also a way for people to get to know them before they need them.

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 4:17 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

KASSON, Minn. - The city of Kasson is coming together to raise money for the volunteer Kasson Fire Department. 

Hundreds of people came out to the department's annual Festival In The Park over the weekend. 

People got to listen to live music, eat food, and buy raffle tickets. All the money goes back to the department so it can better serve the community.

"We raise anywhere from $10,000-$15,000 every year from this and that's a huge relief off the taxpayers of the community," Fire Chief Joe Fitch said. 

Last year, the money helped the crew get a washer for its gear. This year, Chief Fitch said they're looking into getting a dryer which will help their gear be back into service quicker so they can respond to more calls. 

In addition to raising money, the weekend also serves as a way for people to get to know the department before they need them.

People were able to chat with the men and women on the department and kids had the chance to try some firefighting tasks in an obstacle course. 

"Especially with the little kids...they're familiar with us, they can see our gear, they know and understand the equipment that we use. It helps them not be scared for when they do need us," Chief Fitch said. 

The Kasson Fire Department has been holding this fundraiser for over 20 years. 

