Kasson Chamber of Commerce holds "Shop Local Friday"

KASSON, Minn- Holiday season isn't the only time of year to support small businesses. With spring and warm weather coming, April is a great time to leave home and support them. On Friday, Kasson Chamber of Commerce designated the day as "Shop Local Friday."

It was the first one for the city. Businesses in the community have had a difficult 13 months and many have been impacted by COVID-19.

"The goal is to just get people excited and out and about shopping at our local businesses," Kasson Chamber of Commerce President Tom Monson tells KIMT News. "We've been through a lot the last couple of years between the flooding, hail, and Covid. I think we have a really resilient business community and we just want to keep on growing and strengthening."

Several Kasson businesses took part including Hardware Hank and El Patrown, where shoppers and diners can receive deals and discounts.

"It goes to show our employees are family," said Hardware Hank Owner Greg Kuball. "We are here to support them. That will never change."

Kuball is fortunate COVID-19 didn't permanently close his business like it did to others.

"Stop and check out your local businesses. Whether it's retail, services, financial, banking, anything in town, if their door is open, they are there to support the community and you should support them too."

Some of the other Kasson businesses taking part in Shop Local Friday are Home Federal Savings Bank and Colonial Clock Shop. Although the event only happened on Friday, Kasson Chamber of Commerce is hoping to have it more in the future.