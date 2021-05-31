Kasson Aquatic Center opens for Memorial Day, officially opens June 5th

KASSON, Minn. - Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer and people are ready to make a splash at their local pool!

The Kasson Aquatic Center opened for Memorial Day, closing at 5pm.

However, it will officially open for the summer on June 5th at noon at max capacity; that means more than 570 people would be welcome to cool off during the summer.

Manager Josh Mitchell says it feels great to drop COVID-19 restrictions.

He said, “We don't have any mandates or anything that we're following. We don't have our chairs six feet apart anymore. We're not lining up as we did before; it should be a quicker process to get into the building. At the same time, we're dealing with people who are choosing to wear their masks around and things. Nothing's changed we're just closer to each other than we used to be.”

The facility was previously open at 50% capacity last summer which meant around 290 people could use the center at a time.

Rochester city pools will reopen on Monday, June 7th.