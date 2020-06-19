Kanawha woman accused of exploiting a relative pleads not guilty

GARNER, Iowa – A Kanawha woman accused of exploiting a dependent adult is pleading not guilty.

Shawn Marie Otto, 45, is charged with credit card fraud, dependent adult abuse-exploitation, and identity theft. Authorities say that after Otto’s aunt was admitted to the Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Otto applied for a credit card in her aunt’s name.

Investigators say Otto’s aunt could not have applied for the card herself and did not allow anyone to apply on her behalf.

Otto is accused of adding herself as an authorized user of the card and then running up $2,504.97 in charges.

Her trial is scheduled to begin on October 28.