Kanawha man takes plea deal on multiple thefts

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man charged with six crimes is pleading guilty to four of them.

Austin Stokka, 26 of Kanawha, has entered guilty pleas to two counts of 2nd degree theft, 3rd degree burglary, and credit card fraud. Charges of 4th degree theft and driving while barred will be dismissed.

Stokka was accused of breaking into a vehicle and using a stolen credit card in July 2020, then was caught in November 2020 with a stolen pickup truck and multiple items stolen from different places.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 29.