Kanawha man sent to prison for thefts

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man convicted of multiple crimes is going to prison.

Austin Anthony Stokka, 26 of Kanawha, has been sentenced to a maximum of five years behind bars.

Stokka was accused in June 2020 of breaking into a vehicle and using a stolen credit card, then was caught with a stolen pickup truck and multiple items stolen from different places in November 2020. He eventually pleaded guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court to two counts of second-degree theft, third-degree burglary, and credit card fraud.