Kamala Harris stumps in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - The countdown is on for Campaign 2020 and the Iowa Caucuses in February.

Before then, another Presidential hopeful is making her case to voters in Iowa.

During her visit at the Historic Park Inn Saturday night, California Senator Kamala Harris stressed her message of "Justice will be on the ballot in 2020." Speaking to a decent sized crowd, she shared her background as District Attorney of San Francisco and California Attorney General before she became a Senator in 2017, as well as what she would do if elected, from closing the teacher pay gap to Medicare for All and everything in between.

In attendance was Debra Jensen, a retired nurse who is expected to run for Iowa House District 7. She likes the Senator's position on family issues, which she feels that others can relate to, and can help her gain supporters.

"Especially on healthcare, and defense, and what it means to be commander-in-chief and the foreign issues, relations that are pushed to the side right now."

Also in attendance was Heather Holm, who is one of Harris' district captains in Franklin County. Prior to the 2016 election, she was not much into politics, and now, she's part of Harris' team.

"I just know that this country needs a change. I started following Senator Harris and love what she stands for and it's the same views I have."

She researched the other candidates running, and feels Harris can do the job if elected, including tackling immigration, which is a key issue to her.

"There needs to be an easier pathway. There can't be separating kids and parents at the border and keep them separated. We need to come up with an easier pathway, and I think she's the one that can do that.

"She's so relatable and caring and compassionate, and she wants to fight for the people. And I think that's very important to have that in a president."

This week, Senator Harris introduced the Family Friendly Schools Act, a pilot program that will give schools resources, including five-year grants of up to $5 million, to stay open during the entire work day throughout the school year, and collaborate with community partners that would develop academic, athletic and enrichment opportunities, yet not have teachers work more hours unless they choose to (and will be compensated accordingly), not close for parent-teacher conferences or other reasons without offering full-day activities free of charge, and develop evidence-based policies and practices for parent and family engagement to support working families and help better align work and school schedules.

Holm feels it's a good idea.

"They could be under a structured setting, and...people aren't realizing that there's going to be grants for this. This is a positive thing for the students."

Jensen sees it a tad differently.

"I'm not sure whether or not the school system is the place to happen. I'd like to see the grants go to permanent child care providers, people who do that as a living and a calling."