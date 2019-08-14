Clear
BREAKING NEWS Kamala Harris speaks Full Story

Kamala Harris Talks In Clear Lake

Appearing at the Clear Lake Wing Ding, Harris sits down with George Mallet

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 7:34 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 7:37 PM
Posted By: George Mallet

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa-- When Kamala Harris emerged from Clear Lake's Surf Ballroom after delivering her remarks at the Wing Ding Democratic fundraiser, the candidate was immediately swarmed by supporters. Her security detail had their work cut out for them, trying to get Harris from the mobbed parking lot into the safety of her tour bus as fans chanted in loud, stentorian voices, "Kamala, Kamala, Kamala."

We waited patiently in that crowd as former Obama campaign director-turned CNN personality David Axelrod interviewed Harris first, Even after his camera crew had exited the bus, Axelrod continued to huddle with the candidate, speaking in hushed tones about the unusual political time we are in. Eventually, though, Axelrod relinquished his seat and allowed us to interview Harris.

"Why is Kamala Harris the person to take on Donald Trump?" I asked the candidate as I sat across from her.

"Well, listen," Harris said firmly as she looked me in the eye. "i'm a fighter and there's no question we need someone who can prosecute the case against four more years of Donald Trump and when I look at it, there's a long rap sheet. It includes a tax bill that benefits the top one percent of major corporations. It includes trade policy that has resulted in farmers in Iowa looking at bankruptcy and soybeans rotting in bins and auto workers by the end of the year that will probably be out of a job.

The former prosecutor doesn't think the 2020 Presidential race will be defined by party or by the overused labels "conservative" or "liberal."

"When people wake up thinking about their worries, it is never through the lens of the party through which they're registered to vote," Harris said without hesitation. "It is never through the lens of some simplistic demographic some pollster put them in. What wakes people up in the middle of the night, it usually has to do with a few things that we all have in common and we need leadership and I intend to be a President that speaks to those issues."

Days after her appearance in Clear Lake, Harris continues to keep her campaign front and center. Wednesday she laid out a gun control plan that focuses on domestic terrorism, proposing action to add online gun sellers to background check requirements.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Tracking a quick cool down before another warm up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

KIMT talks to Kamala Harris

Image

Transit challenge

Image

Circle of Hearts Memorial

Image

Solar Energy Popularity growing

Image

Community Pool coming to Byron

Image

Lawmakers tour renewable fuel plants

Image

Church Growing and Giving Away Produce

Image

Student Makes Threat Against Albert Lea High School

Image

NIACC athlete describes saving man at campus pond

Image

Rochester holds local mission trip

Community Events