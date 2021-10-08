KSMQ breaks ground on a new broadcast center in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. - A new home for public television is coming to Austin. KSMQ Public Broadcasting is breaking ground on a new broadcast center.

KSMQ turns 50 next year and is looking forward to spending the next half-century in their brand new location.

The station currently runs out of Riverland Community College's Austin campus.

The push to move the facility to downtown Austin has been in the works for four years.

Funding for the 5 million dollar project comes from the Hormel Foundation, the state of Minnesota, and the city of Austin.

KSMQ has been a partner of the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce for many years.

Elaine Hansen, president of Austin Area Chamber of Commerce says, “The community is very excited to have KSMQ make this investment in Austin and to know they're going to be able to do even more exciting things in our community and the southern Minnesota region.”

president and CEO of KSMQ, Eric Olson says KSMQ has a community of support behind it - and hopes to expand its content beyond television programming.

“It can be a center for arts, entertainment, even tourism. People are excited and they want to know about how television is made. There's still a mystery behind this art form that we do,” says Olson.

Hansen says the major facility is a huge asset to the community and this addition will help stimulate the downtown area.

“To have this great media outlet based in the downtown area also helps to give greater visibility to KSMQ as well as our whole downtown area, so we're really excited to welcome them in.”

Construction on the facility is slated to begin soon, with a ribbon-cutting planned for next summer.

The new building is expected to be broadcasting by the fall of 2022.