KRPR Needs some help

Rochester's listener-supported rock and roll station, KRPR, needs help. The station recently made a deal for a new transmitter to continue broadcasting classic rock to greater Rochester day and night.

On-air-personality and programming director Brian Taylor says the station has been hit hard by the pandemic and fundraising efforts have been slowed. He says it was critical the station get the new transmitter and transmitters aren't cheap.

"What we're asking for is for our listeners to help us pay for our radio transmitter," Taylor said during a Zoom interview Thursday afternoon.

In an era when many music aficionados stream their music, Taylor doesn't take it for granted that everyone understands the expensive hardware needed to broadcast radio. Taylor explains, "the device that sends our signal out for them to hear. Our old transmitter is super old. It's just that, super old. It's hard to maintain. It's becoming increasingly unreliable and possibly unsafe."

If you are a fan of classic rock and roll without commercial interruption, you can make a donation by clicking here. You don't have to give much to have an impact. KRPR is hopeful listeners will sign up to make a regular, monthly donation.