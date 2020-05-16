KM's Kennedy staying in shape ahead of freshman season at Iowa

KASSON, Minnesota - "This time of year is kind of like, get your thoughts right, get you mental state right, make sure your body is healthy and if you need to take time off, take time off," Kasson-Mantorville senior Patrick Kennedy said.

It's off season mode for Kennedy, whose working on staying healthy. After graduating early from KM, not much has changed this spring and is taking the time to work on the fundamentals. But was has changed are his plans for the summer.

Kennedy planned on wrestling in the U.S. Open in Las Vegas this past April, using it as a springboard to the World Junior Championships, a collection of some of the best amateur wrestlers on the planet. He said a cancellation of the tourney won't affect his goal of becoming an olympian.

"It hurts but it's just a junior world championship, it won't affect my senior run," Kennedy said. "It doesn't really affect me too much I just have to get back in the room and keep getting better."

The former KoMet is trading in his blue-and-black for black-and-gold. He's training for his freshman season with the Hawkeyes, but there's uncertainty that goes along with Covid-19.

"I don't know if the college season will even happen this year," Kennedy said. "I'm more just working on getting stronger in the weight room and getting my wrestling fundamentals better."

He misses the mat and is preparing the way he would, pandemic or not.

"Competition wise yeah I am but I'm still getting in my reps in the wrestling room so it's keeping me on edge," Kennedy said.