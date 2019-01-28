KM grad Kristin Scott is hitting her stride at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa -- She is only a sophomore but Cyclone forward Kristin Scott is quietly emerging as one of the Big 12's preeminent players. The conference is taking notice, honoring her with this week's Big 12 Player of the Week award.

The forward arguably had her best game of her career Saturday against Oklahoma State, scoring 31 points and sinking all 11 shots she attempted.

"My first shot of that night was a bank three actually and I remember I just looked at the bench, I was like uh!" Scott said. "They were like, 'we'll take it, you know keep shooting,' they always tell me to keep shooting."

Scott is averaging nearly 13 points-per-game and has helped lead Iowa State to a 15-5 record. The team has already surpassed last season's 14-17 record and she knew the team had the potential.

"We go into every game thinking we can do this, we can play with anybody," Scott said. "I think we've proved that already this season."

The Kasson-Mantorville grad routinely overmatched opponents in high school. Even so, going from the prep ranks to playing in one of the best conferences in the country was a challenge.

"That first year from high sschool to freshman year, it was tough," Scott said. "Not only just the physicality but mentally."

With Scott's shooting touch and rebounding ability, the Cyclones are back in the Big 12 Title contention. Scott would like more however, she could make her first NCAA Tournament appearance this season.