Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota health officials report 346 positive tests, 2nd death Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KIMT's restaurant guide during the Coronavirus pandemic

Looking for delivery drive-thru options. Check out our list.

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 10:29 AM

Want to be included in the list? Submit your information here. 

CERRO GORDO COUNTY

Culver’s of Clear Lake - 641-357-0757

Plaza Morena Campestre Grill - 641-201-3164

MITCHELL COUNTY

The Ville - 641-985-9014

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
More rain, more clouds, sunshine for next week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gamez and More offering

Image

Chatfield Church offering home bound grocery service

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: An early look at Saturday's severe potential

Image

Meyer adjusts to life after hoops

Image

Domestic Violence on the Rise

Image

Governor Tim Walz issues stay at home order

Image

MN nurse headed to NY

Image

Banks rely on technology to operate

Community Events