KIMT's restaurant guide during the Coronavirus pandemic

CERRO GORDO COUNTY
Culver’s of Clear Lake - 641-357-0757
Plaza Morena Campestre Grill - 641-201-3164
MITCHELL COUNTY
The Ville - 641-985-9014
