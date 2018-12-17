Clear
KIMT's most-read stories of November

Here are the most-read stories of November on KIMT.com

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 8:41 AM

Racially-charged social media post in Rochester

https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Rochester-Public-Schools-issues-statement-after-racially-charged-social-media-post-499302521.html

Nearly 160 dogs taken from Worth County puppy mills

https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Update-Dogs-taken-from-Worth-County--500495171.html

Mayo Clinic receives $200M gift from philanthropist

https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Mayo-Clinic-receives-200M-gift-500365802.html

Girl, 5, hit by vehicle after getting off bus in southern MN

https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Girl-5-hit-by-vehicle-after-getting-off-school-bus-in-southern-MN-500595371.html

3 arrested, including one teacher, in Worth County search

https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Three-women-arrested-after-Worth-County-search-500780191.html

Mason City restaurant must pay back over $100K in back pay

https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Mason-City-restaurant-must-pay-employees-over-100000-in-back-pay-501478311.html

1 in custody after report of Mason City shooting

https://www.kimt.com/content/news/1-in-custody-after-report-of-shots-fired-in-Mason-City-501177791.html

The sun will stick around to start off the week.
