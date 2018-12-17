Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KIMT's most-read stories of October

Roger Kline Roger Kline

Here are the most read stories on KIMT.com from the month of October

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 8:36 AM
Updated: Dec. 17, 2018 8:36 AM

Body found near Mason City that of missing Arkansas police officer

http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Report-Missing-body-fou-494927101.html

Family believes missing Mason City man may be in Minnesota

http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Family-believe-missing-Mason-City-man-may-be-in-Minnesota-496261931.html

Woman who worked for Mason City PD charged with stealing prescription drugs

http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Former-employee-charged-with-stealing-prescription-drugs-from-Mason-City-Police-Department-496308971.html

Pure Pleasure employee stabbed in Olmsted County after man tried to shoplift cologne

http://www.kimt.com/content/news/1-person-injured-during-southern-Minnesota-robbery-at-Pure-Pleasure-496566611.html

1 person dead after ATV accident in Cerro Gordo County

http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Sheriff-1-person-dead-after-ATV-accident-in-Cerro-Gordo-County-497839061.html

1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in Wright County

https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Fatal-collision-in-Wright-County-494865451.html

NE Iowa man accused of kidnapping and sexually abusing children pleads guilty

https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Sex-abuse-sentence-in-northeast-Iowa-497846701.html

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
The sun will stick around to start off the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Sunday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Warm weekend weather affects ice rinks

Image

Wreath Ceremony at the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery

Image

Noisy Christmas toys

Image

Educator teaching in foreign country

Image

Toys for Tots shopping

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep basketball highlights across Southern Minnesota

Image

Prep basketball highlights across North Iowa

Community Events