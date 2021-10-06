KIMT's Political Analyst weighs in on national debt showdown

The United States Congress is facing an impending decision on whether to raise the debt ceiling or not, with heavy resistance from Congressional Republicans.

Currently, the debt ceiling is around $29 trillion.

The last time the debt ceiling was raised was in 2019, through a bipartisan effort, when the debt was at approximately $22 trillion.

KIMT News 3's Political Analyst Rayce Hardy said a federal deficit is nothing new.

Essentially, other than a few years under the Clinton Administration, we have had a budget deficit every year, massive deficits and now we are at twenty-nine trillion dollars in debt and now we have to raise it to pay the bills," Hardy said.

Moody Analytics predicts the United States could lose $6 million jobs and roughly $15 trillion in household wealth if the debt ceiling is not raised.