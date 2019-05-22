KIMT's Mason City phone system down due to outage

MASON CITY, Iowa - KIMT's Mason City phone system is down due to an outage. Anyone looking to get in touch with our Mason City office should email news@kimt.com.
We're sorry for the inconvenience.
