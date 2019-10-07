Clear

KIMT's Daybreak team wins Emmy for 2nd year in a row

KIMT’s Daybreak team brought home a regional Emmy Award this weekend.

The team, with anchors Tyler Utzka and Arielle Harrison, won for their coverage of the Memorial Day weekend tornadoes in north Iowa that decimated the Floyd County Fairgrounds and other property.

This is the second year in a row the Daybreak team won an Emmy.

You can find the full list of winners here. 

Prepare for some beautiful fall weather.
