Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KIMT's 2019 Volunteers of the Month

Take a look back at our 2019 award winners.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 2:53 PM

February: Glenn and Marie Borchardt, Mason City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/February-GYB-Volunteers-of-the-Month--505574811.html

March: Lee Kofoot, St. Ansgar: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/March-Volunteer-of-the-Month-506841851.html

April: Marlo Zosel, Rochester: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/April-Giving-Your-Best--508130251.html

May: Rusty Michels, Osage: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/May-Volunteer-of-the-Month-509399831.html

June: Darlene Behr, Lake Mills: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/June-Giving-Your-Best-Volunteer-of-the-Month-510936061.html

July: Wayne Johns, Forest City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/July-Volunteer-of-the-Month-512232592.html

August: North Iowa CERT team: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/August-Volunteer-of-the-Month-489926011.html

September: Ray Heimbuch, Mason City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/September-Volunteer-of-the-Month-559512321.html

October: Duclos sisters, Mason City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/October-Volunteers-of-the-Month-562113841.html

November: Liz Coughlin, Austin: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/November-Volunteer-of-the-Month-564628961.html

December: Jeanette Borchardt, Nora Springs: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Giving-Your-Best-Volunteer-of-the-Month-Jeanette-Borchardt-565722912.html

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 2°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 5°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Snow in store for Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mass. farm feeds donated Christmas trees to goats

Image

Year in Review: September and October

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Winter weather throughout the day Monday

Image

Club works to bring curling to Rochester

Image

Club hosts 3D archery shoot

Image

Homeless for the Holidays wrap up

Image

Author documenting long-standing buildings

Image

Beware of misleading phone calls

Image

12/29 Seans Weather

Community Events