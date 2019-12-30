KIMT's 2019 Volunteers of the Month

February: Glenn and Marie Borchardt, Mason City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/February-GYB-Volunteers-of-the-Month--505574811.html
March: Lee Kofoot, St. Ansgar: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/March-Volunteer-of-the-Month-506841851.html
April: Marlo Zosel, Rochester: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/April-Giving-Your-Best--508130251.html
May: Rusty Michels, Osage: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/May-Volunteer-of-the-Month-509399831.html
June: Darlene Behr, Lake Mills: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/June-Giving-Your-Best-Volunteer-of-the-Month-510936061.html
July: Wayne Johns, Forest City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/July-Volunteer-of-the-Month-512232592.html
August: North Iowa CERT team: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/August-Volunteer-of-the-Month-489926011.html
September: Ray Heimbuch, Mason City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/September-Volunteer-of-the-Month-559512321.html
October: Duclos sisters, Mason City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/October-Volunteers-of-the-Month-562113841.html
November: Liz Coughlin, Austin: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/November-Volunteer-of-the-Month-564628961.html
December: Jeanette Borchardt, Nora Springs: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Giving-Your-Best-Volunteer-of-the-Month-Jeanette-Borchardt-565722912.html
