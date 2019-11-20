Clear

KIMT's 2019 Student Athletes of the Week

Miss any of our 2019 winners? We have you covered.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 1:47 PM

It's been another year to reminder when it comes to prep sports in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota.

Every week we honor the best of the best. Check out their stories below.

If you'd like to nominate an athlete, click here.

Rachel Leerar, West Hancock: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-West-Hancocks-Rachel-Leerar-503833811.html

Jackson Molstead, Charles City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Charles-Citys-Jackson-Molstead-504468712.html

Kendra Petersohn, Triton: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-504790421.html

Olivia Christianson, Lyle Pacelli: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Lyle-Pacellis-Olivia-Christianson-505486961.html

Cullan Schriever, Mason City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Mason-Citys-Cullan-Schriever-505817651.html

Gavin Gunderson, Rochester Century: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Centurys-Gavin-Gunderson-506141211.html

Mahayla Faust, West Hancock: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-West-Hancocks-Mahayla-Faust-506478821.html

Zach Glazer, Albert Lea: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Albert-Leas-Zach-Glazier-506806201.html

Megan Meyer, Mason City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Mason-Citys-Megan-Meyer-507127371.html

Austin boys basketball team: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Austin-Packers-boys-basketball-507447841.html

Reece Smith, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SW-GHVs-Reece-Smith-507763891.html

Alex Folz, Spring Grove: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Spring-Groves-Alex-Folz-508095211.html

Amanda Chizek, West Hancock: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-West-Hancocks-Amanda-Chizek-509042251.html

Mac Horvath, Rochester Century: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Centurys-Mac-Horvath-509363411.html

Danielle Johnson, Osage: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Danielle-Johnson-of-Osage-509680421.html

Drew Copley, GMLOK: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-GMLOKs-Drew-Copley-509995511.html

Katie Saner, Crestwood: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Crestwoods-Katie-Saner-510311451.html

Pat Leary, Rochester Lourdes: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Rochester-Lourdes-Pat-Leary-510601731.html

Samantha Heyer, Charles City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Charles-Citys-Samantha-Heyer-511227002.html

Austin Teyghan, Austin: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Austins-Teyghan-Hovland-511553971.html

Hannah Ausenhus, Central Springs: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Hannah-Ausenhus-of-Central-Springs-511881851.html

Mason City baseball pitchers: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Mason-City-baseball-pitching-staff-512210741.html

Laken Lienhard, Crestwood: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Crestwoods-Laken-Lienhard-512624451.html

Lukas Wogen, West Fork: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Lukas-Wogen-from-West-Fork-512874101.html

Lisabeth Fiser, Charles City

Evan Paulus, Newman Catholic: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Newman-Catholics-Evan-Paulus-513479301.html

Josh Buri, Stewartville: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Stewartvilles-Josh-Buri-559423061.html

Kylie Greenfield, Lake Mills: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Kylie-Greenfield-of-Lake-Mills-560085211.html

Josilyn Cordes, Byron: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Josilyn-Cordes-from-Byron-560743421.html

Tate Hagen, West Hancock: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Tate-Hagen-of-West-Hancock-561499591.html

Kenidi McCabe, Mabel-Canton: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Kenidi-McCabe-from-Mabel-Canton-562039771.html

Erin Lamb, Stewartville: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Erin-Lamb-of-Stewartville-562696691.html

Caden Schrage, Northwood-Kensett: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Caden-Schrage-of-Northwood-Kensett-563263592.html

Sam Amusan, Rochester Century: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Sam-Amusan-from-Century-563756731.html

Kaden Thomas, Blooming Prairie: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Kaden-Thomas-of-Blooming-Prairie-564141061.html

Ellie Bobinet, Osage: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Ellie-Bobinet-of-Osage-564595391.html

Stewartville volleyball state champs: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Stewartville-volleyball-564906072.html

To see our 2018 winners, click here. 

