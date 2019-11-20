KIMT's 2019 Student Athletes of the Week

It's been another year to reminder when it comes to prep sports in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota.
Every week we honor the best of the best. Check out their stories below.
If you'd like to nominate an athlete, click here.
Rachel Leerar, West Hancock: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-West-Hancocks-Rachel-Leerar-503833811.html
Jackson Molstead, Charles City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Charles-Citys-Jackson-Molstead-504468712.html
Kendra Petersohn, Triton: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-504790421.html
Olivia Christianson, Lyle Pacelli: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Lyle-Pacellis-Olivia-Christianson-505486961.html
Cullan Schriever, Mason City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Mason-Citys-Cullan-Schriever-505817651.html
Gavin Gunderson, Rochester Century: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Centurys-Gavin-Gunderson-506141211.html
Mahayla Faust, West Hancock: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-West-Hancocks-Mahayla-Faust-506478821.html
Zach Glazer, Albert Lea: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Albert-Leas-Zach-Glazier-506806201.html
Megan Meyer, Mason City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Mason-Citys-Megan-Meyer-507127371.html
Austin boys basketball team: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Austin-Packers-boys-basketball-507447841.html
Reece Smith, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SW-GHVs-Reece-Smith-507763891.html
Alex Folz, Spring Grove: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Spring-Groves-Alex-Folz-508095211.html
Amanda Chizek, West Hancock: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-West-Hancocks-Amanda-Chizek-509042251.html
Mac Horvath, Rochester Century: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Centurys-Mac-Horvath-509363411.html
Danielle Johnson, Osage: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Danielle-Johnson-of-Osage-509680421.html
Drew Copley, GMLOK: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-GMLOKs-Drew-Copley-509995511.html
Katie Saner, Crestwood: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Crestwoods-Katie-Saner-510311451.html
Pat Leary, Rochester Lourdes: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Rochester-Lourdes-Pat-Leary-510601731.html
Samantha Heyer, Charles City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Charles-Citys-Samantha-Heyer-511227002.html
Austin Teyghan, Austin: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Austins-Teyghan-Hovland-511553971.html
Hannah Ausenhus, Central Springs: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Hannah-Ausenhus-of-Central-Springs-511881851.html
Mason City baseball pitchers: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Mason-City-baseball-pitching-staff-512210741.html
Laken Lienhard, Crestwood: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Crestwoods-Laken-Lienhard-512624451.html
Lukas Wogen, West Fork: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Lukas-Wogen-from-West-Fork-512874101.html
Lisabeth Fiser, Charles City
Evan Paulus, Newman Catholic: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Newman-Catholics-Evan-Paulus-513479301.html
Josh Buri, Stewartville: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Stewartvilles-Josh-Buri-559423061.html
Kylie Greenfield, Lake Mills: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Kylie-Greenfield-of-Lake-Mills-560085211.html
Josilyn Cordes, Byron: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Josilyn-Cordes-from-Byron-560743421.html
Tate Hagen, West Hancock: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Tate-Hagen-of-West-Hancock-561499591.html
Kenidi McCabe, Mabel-Canton: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Kenidi-McCabe-from-Mabel-Canton-562039771.html
Erin Lamb, Stewartville: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Erin-Lamb-of-Stewartville-562696691.html
Caden Schrage, Northwood-Kensett: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Caden-Schrage-of-Northwood-Kensett-563263592.html
Sam Amusan, Rochester Century: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Sam-Amusan-from-Century-563756731.html
Kaden Thomas, Blooming Prairie: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Kaden-Thomas-of-Blooming-Prairie-564141061.html
Ellie Bobinet, Osage: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Ellie-Bobinet-of-Osage-564595391.html
Stewartville volleyball state champs: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Stewartville-volleyball-564906072.html
To see our 2018 winners, click here.
