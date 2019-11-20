Clear

KIMT's 2019 Golden Apple Award winners

Miss any of our award winners? We have you covered.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 1:41 PM

Have you missed any of our Golden Apple Award winners? You can check out all of their stories right here.

And if you want to nominate your favorite teacher, click here.

Brandon Soller, Austin: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Mr-Brandon-Soller--504073631.html

Justin Uhlenhopp, Forest City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Mr-Justin-U-504400051.html

Sherry Klein, Southland: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Sherry-Klein-506822461.html

Sarah Glowaski, Mason City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Winner---505745801.html

Vince Reynolds, Hayfield: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Winner-Vince-Reynolds-506014861.html

Matthew Bitz, Albert Lea: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/GOLDEN-APPLE-AWARD-MATTHEW-BITZ-506404001.html

Theresa Lutes, Rochester: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Theresa-Lutse-506734181.html

Jaralyn Pickar, Forest City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Mrs-Jaralyn-Pickar-507068531.html

Ron Pedersen, Central Springs: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Mr-Ron-Pedersen-507653861.html

Jodie Daniels, Chatfield: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Jodie-Daniels-Chatfield-508025021.html

Mindy Fahrmann, Belmond: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Mrs-Mindy-Fahrmann-508358131.html

Becky Jolivette, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Mrs-Becky-Jolivette-508792081.html

Steve McGrew, Charles City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Steve-McGrew-509016451.html

Jared Dawson, Albert Lea: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/GOLDEN-APPLE-WINNER-JARED-DAWSON-560723681.html

Ryan Huffman, Osage: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Mr-Ryan-Huffman-561269221.html

Daniel Howe, Rochester: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Mr-Daniel-Howe-Rochester-561913701.html

Jason Grunklee, West Fork: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Mr-Jason-Grunklee-562488141.html

Julie Lawler, Mason City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Julie-Lawler-563104451.html

Mardy Schaefer, CAL: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Mardy-Schaefer-563603871.html

Kaysie Manion, Stewartville: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/GOLDEN-APPLE-WINNER-KAYSIE-MANION-564068171.html

Paul Childress, Mason City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Mr-Paul-Cha-Cha-Childress-564511501.html

Clark Ebert, Riceville: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Clark-Ebert-564788001.html

Sarah Svare, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Sarah-Svare-565135462.html

