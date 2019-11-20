KIMT's 2019 Golden Apple Award winners

Have you missed any of our Golden Apple Award winners? You can check out all of their stories right here.
And if you want to nominate your favorite teacher, click here.
Golden Apple 2019
Brandon Soller, Austin: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Mr-Brandon-Soller--504073631.html
Justin Uhlenhopp, Forest City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Mr-Justin-U-504400051.html
Sherry Klein, Southland: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Sherry-Klein-506822461.html
Sarah Glowaski, Mason City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Winner---505745801.html
Vince Reynolds, Hayfield: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Winner-Vince-Reynolds-506014861.html
Matthew Bitz, Albert Lea: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/GOLDEN-APPLE-AWARD-MATTHEW-BITZ-506404001.html
Theresa Lutes, Rochester: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Theresa-Lutse-506734181.html
Jaralyn Pickar, Forest City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Mrs-Jaralyn-Pickar-507068531.html
Ron Pedersen, Central Springs: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Mr-Ron-Pedersen-507653861.html
Jodie Daniels, Chatfield: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Jodie-Daniels-Chatfield-508025021.html
Mindy Fahrmann, Belmond: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Mrs-Mindy-Fahrmann-508358131.html
Becky Jolivette, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Mrs-Becky-Jolivette-508792081.html
Steve McGrew, Charles City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Steve-McGrew-509016451.html
Jared Dawson, Albert Lea: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/GOLDEN-APPLE-WINNER-JARED-DAWSON-560723681.html
Ryan Huffman, Osage: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Mr-Ryan-Huffman-561269221.html
Daniel Howe, Rochester: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Mr-Daniel-Howe-Rochester-561913701.html
Jason Grunklee, West Fork: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Mr-Jason-Grunklee-562488141.html
Julie Lawler, Mason City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Julie-Lawler-563104451.html
Mardy Schaefer, CAL: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Mardy-Schaefer-563603871.html
Kaysie Manion, Stewartville: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/GOLDEN-APPLE-WINNER-KAYSIE-MANION-564068171.html
Paul Childress, Mason City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Mr-Paul-Cha-Cha-Childress-564511501.html
Clark Ebert, Riceville: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Clark-Ebert-564788001.html
Sarah Svare, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Sarah-Svare-565135462.html
For all of our 2018 winners, click here.
