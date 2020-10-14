KIMT talks to candidates for Mayor in Austin

Life is good in the Mower County seat of Austin. The roughly twenty-five thousand residents here can take comfort in the knowledge that city finances are largely in the black, the city is moving forward with improvements to infrastructure, additional housing, and more. The two city councilmen hoping to succeed outgoing mayor Tom Stiehm have been a large part of that good news and don’t have a bad thing to say about each other.

“Steve’s been on the city council for the last 12 years, so we’ve served together for that time,” said candidate Jeff Austin when asked about his opponent, Steve King. “We’ve known each other since we were kids. He grew up a couple of doors down from my grandparents. So, I’ve known Steve for a long time.”

The fact that Jeff Austin’s name includes the name of the town he seeks to serve as mayor isn’t lost on Steve King. King laughed when I asked him about facing an opponent named Austin while sharing the full name of an embattled, outgoing Iowa congressman.

“I’m hampered by the Steve King Iowa congressman and it’s an uphill battle going against, in a mayor’s race, someone with the last name of the city I’m running for mayor in,” King said with a smile. “So, I’ve known Jeff for a long time. Yea, it is what it is. People are giving me guff, I’m already a King, why do I want to be mayor?”

Both candidates vow to continue the progress made during the tenure of Mayor Tom Stiehm. They’ve worked well together serving on the city council and expect to continue working well together whichever candidate wins in November.