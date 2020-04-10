Clear
KIMT shows you how to clean homemade face masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending everyone wears face masks while in public.

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 6:08 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

Homemade face masks should be made out of washable material. Surgical and N95 masks should be reserved for healthcare workers.

The CDC recommends frequent washing of homemade masks. You should not touch the inside or outside of a worn mask, or shake it. Shaking can cause Coronavirus particles to be released into the air.

Washing machines and detergent will sanitize the masks. Masks can safely be washed with rest of your laundry.

Wash the mask with as warm of water as the fabric will allow. Make sure it dries fully.

