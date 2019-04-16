KIMT receives many honors at IBNA convention

The following is a list of awards won by KIMT staff this weekend at the Iowa Broadcast News Association convention:
Farm and Agribusiness
First Place: KIMT, Katie Lange “Impact of lowa dairy prices”
In-depth/Series
First Place: KIMT; “PTSD in the fire industry”; Katie Lange
Best use of online media
First Place: KIMT; Jared Patterson
Public Affairs
Second Place: KIMT Mason City, Brian Tabick, “Land and competing business”
Best Newscast
Second Place: KIMT 5 PM Newscast; Amy Fleming – Producer: Jon Bendickson
Political coverage
Second Place: KIMT; Producer Elizabeth Stay; “Presidential Visit”
Feature category
Honorable Mention: KIMT; Dee Dee Stiepan “First breath with new lungs”
Excellence in anchoring
Honorable Mention: KIMT; Raquel Hellman
Excellence in weather coverage
Honorable Mention: KIMT; Producer: Elizabeth Stay; “Winter Weather”;
Overall excellence
Honorable Mention: KIMT
