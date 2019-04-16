KIMT receives many honors at IBNA convention

The following is a list of awards won by KIMT staff this weekend at the Iowa Broadcast News Association convention:

Farm and Agribusiness

First Place: KIMT, Katie Lange “Impact of lowa dairy prices”

In-depth/Series

First Place: KIMT; “PTSD in the fire industry”; Katie Lange

Best use of online media

First Place: KIMT; Jared Patterson

Public Affairs

Second Place: KIMT Mason City, Brian Tabick, “Land and competing business”

Best Newscast

Second Place: KIMT 5 PM Newscast; Amy Fleming – Producer: Jon Bendickson

Political coverage

Second Place: KIMT; Producer Elizabeth Stay; “Presidential Visit”

Feature category

Honorable Mention: KIMT; Dee Dee Stiepan “First breath with new lungs”

Excellence in anchoring

Honorable Mention: KIMT; Raquel Hellman

Excellence in weather coverage

Honorable Mention: KIMT; Producer: Elizabeth Stay; “Winter Weather”;

Overall excellence

Honorable Mention: KIMT