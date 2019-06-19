On scene: Dogs being taken from Howard County residence

LIME SPRINGS, Iowa - An apparent dog seizure is underway near the Iowa-Minnesota border.
A KIMT reporter on scene said multiple dogs have been taken away from the 17000 block of 10th St. in Lime Springs in Howard County.
The Howard County Sheriff's Office is on the scene.
We will have more information from the authorities as it becomes available.
