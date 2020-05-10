DES MOINES, Iowa - As Americans continue to deal with a global pandemic, Vice President Mike Pence spent time with KIMT's Tyler Utzka on Friday in Des Moines.
Pence talked about the food industry, how farmers are being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and what the outlook is for Midwesterners going forward.
You can see the full interview here.
Related Content
- KIMT goes 1-on-1 with Vice President Mike Pence (full interview)
- Vice President Pence to make stop in Rochester in midst of coronavirus fight
- Vice President Pence in Rochester today to meet with Minnesota's top officials
- Minnesota DFL Leaders respond to Vice President Pence's visit to Mayo Clinic
- Vice President to talk taxes in Iowa
- Web exclusive: 1-on-1 with Democratic presidential candidates
- Vice President tours Iowa and Nebraska areas devastated by flooding
- Vice President to release transcripts of his Ukraine calls
- Vice President and wife to campaign in St. Paul
- KIMT speaks to infectious disease expert about Coronavirus (with full interview)
Scroll for more content...