Looking at COVID as Minnesota approaches 2,000 deaths: 'This is not forever. There's a light at the end of the tunnel '

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota is quickly approaching 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, hitting over 1,930 on Wednesday.

KIMT News 3 spoke to Andy Slavitt, former Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services during the Obama Administration.

He now runs a Minnesota nonprofit focused on expanding access to healthcare. Slavitt explains as Minnesota goes into the cold weather months and people stay indoors, we need to learn from the mistakes of Southern States who saw spikes when people were pushed indoors because of extreme summer heat.

He adds the U.S. can learn a lot from other countries that have managed to nearly get back to normal with the minimal transmission, but we need to have the right plans in place to do so.

"That means being careful. This is not forever. There's a light at the end of the tunnel if we have the right people, the right political leaders, if we follow the guidelines, we can be like the rest of the world and dramatically reduce the case count here and get back to our normal lives dramatically, but if we have this magical thinking that we can just do what we want and the virus will somehow either not come here or not harm people in our communities, that's not going to be the case," says Slavitt.