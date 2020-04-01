KIMT News 3 shows you how to make a face mask

KIMT NEWS 3 - The White House is considering a move that would recommend all Americans wear face masks.

The first priority for the in-demand protective equipment is for health care workers on the front lines.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter

As you've probably seen, you can make a face mask at home.

KIMT News 3's Calyn Thompson sat down to make one herself by hand. She used a sewing kit, two pieces of cotton fabric, and bias tape for the ties. (Most craft stores will have the supplies you need.)

Directions:

First, measure a 9.5" by 6.5" rectangle on each piece of cotton fabric. Cut them out.

Next, cut out four strips of bias tape. Each strand should be 18 inches long.

After that, pin the bias tape to the four corners of the blue piece of fabric. Make sure the strands are tucked inside and then put the pink piece of fabric on top.

Pin all the sides together. Eyeball a midway point on the bottom side of the fabric. Start sewing about a 1/4" above the edge, remove pins as you go.

As you sew over the fabric ties in the corners, make sure the needle goes through the three pieces sandwiched together (top layer, end of fabric tie, bottom layer).

Continue stitching to the starting point. Stop to allow for 1 1/2" gap. Then, turn the project right-side out. The fabric ties should be sticking out.

Finally, you want to make some pleats. This will help the mask conform to your face.

Secure each pleat with pins and then sew each side.

For Calyn's inspiration, click here.