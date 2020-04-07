Clear
KIMT News 3 shows you how to make homemade disinfectant spray

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 7:31 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

KIMT NEWS 3 - While disinfectant sprays are flying off the shelves at stores, there is another CDC-approved alternative you can make at home.

Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Guidelines, mixing the proper amount of bleach with water creates a solution that will kill Coronavirus.

The proportions are 5 tablespoons or 1/3 quart of bleach per gallon of water.

Leave the bleach on the surface for at least a minute.

Make sure the bleach is not expired. Only unexpired, properly diluted bleach will kill the virus.

Properly ventilate your home while making this solution and never mix bleach with ammonia or other cleaners. The fumes are dangerous.

Click here for the CDC's full instructions.

