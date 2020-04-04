KIMT News 3 demonstrates how to disinfect your home, based on CDC recommendations

KIMT NEWS 3 - To clean and disinfect your home to protect yourself from COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends sanitizing the frequently touched surfaces in your home routinely. High touch surfaces include but are not limited to Tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.
The first step is to clean these surfaces with soap and water. Follow that with an EPA-registered household disinfectant or a diluted bleach or alcohol solution. For the CDC's full guidelines, click here.
For a list of EPA-registered household disinfectants, click here.
