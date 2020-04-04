Clear
KIMT News 3 demonstrates how to disinfect your home, based on CDC recommendations

To clean and disinfect your home to protect yourself from COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends sanitizing the frequently touched surfaces in your home routinely

Posted: Apr 4, 2020 10:42 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

KIMT NEWS 3 - To clean and disinfect your home to protect yourself from COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends sanitizing the frequently touched surfaces in your home routinely. High touch surfaces include but are not limited to Tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.

The first step is to clean these surfaces with soap and water. Follow that with an EPA-registered household disinfectant or a diluted bleach or alcohol solution. For the CDC's full guidelines, click here.

For a list of EPA-registered household disinfectants, click here.

