KIMT News 3 announces special series 'AFTER THE OUTBREAK: Reopening Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - KIMT News 3 is committed to bringing you the latest data, announcements and updates to help you navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

April 17th marks 42 days since the first case was confirmed in Minnesota and 27 days since the first coronavirus related death in the state.

We're staying at home, we're social distancing and we're doing what it takes to help prevent the virus from spreading.

Now, we're anticipating our daily lives to begin to return to our new normal in the coming months.

Starting on Monday, April 20th, KIMT News 3's Jessica Bringe will be launching a 5-day series called "AFTER THE OUTBREAK: Reopening Rochester"

The goal is to ask lawmakers, healthcare officials and experts your questions about reopening the economy and getting back to normal.

Topics will include the debate surrounding reopening the economy and how that process should happen. We'll look into where that decision comes from on a local, state and federal level.

As local businesses take the brunt of the shutdown's impact financially we're looking into what it will take for them to reopen after the shutdown is lifted.

At the basis of all of this is an ethical question. There are lives at stake in the pandemic and reopening has the potential to mean more lives lost. How can anyone make that call?

Tune in to KIMT News 3 at 5PM every day next week as we break down what you need to know.