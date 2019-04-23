Clear
KIMT NEWS 3 EXCLUSIVE: Huisentruit person of interest breaks silence

Tony Jackson wasn't initially connected to the Jodi case until two years after she disappeared.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 5:39 PM

KIMT NEWS 3 - Less than one week before KIMT News 3 brought you exclusive information about John Vansice, another prominent person of interest in the Jodi Huisentruit disappearance is speaking out.

Tony Jackson wasn't originally connected to the case when Jodi went missing on her way to work at KIMT's Mason City studio in June of 1995.

But two years later, Jackson was arrested and accused of raping four women in 18 days in the Minneapolis area.

The two may not seem connected, but a detective shortly realized jackson was living in Mason City at the time the former KIMT anchor was abducted.

Now, KIMT News 3's George Mallet is sitting down with Steve Ridge, the man who not only broke Vansice's silence, but is now hearing first hand what Jackson has to say about his crimes and Jodi's disappearance.

