KIMT political analyst Bennett Smith takes a look at some of the noteworthy elections.
Stay in the know with what's going on in your county by following our election coverage.
For our complete Iowa coverage, click here.
For our complete Minnesota coverage, click here.
For complete election coverage heading into 2020, click here.
Related Content
- KIMT Election Hub 2019: Breaking down the 2019 election
- KIMT's 2019 Election Hub: Looking at the local races in Iowa, Minnesota
- Literacy Hub coming soon
- 2019 RAGBRAI Route announced
- Watch: Pigskin Preview 2019
- Winterfest 2019 starts today: ‘Break the cabin fever, embrace winter.’
- Rochester Public Library unveils its 'Literacy Hub'
- DMCC gives green light on mobility hubs
- Special election in Rockwell - Worley elected as new council membe
- Mitchell County Special Election Results
Scroll for more content...