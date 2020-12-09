KIMT Catches Up With Rochester's Top Choice for City Administrator, Alison Zelms

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A tremendous leader and skilled professional. Rochester leaders are full of praise for their pick to be the next city administrator, Alison Zelms.

KIMT caught up with Zelms Wednesday, who is the current deputy city manager of Mankato, Minnesota. Zelms says she is excited about Rochester, and working on behalf of the people who live in the Med City.

While much of a city administrator's work is managing city staff and implementing the policies of elected officials, Zelms says should she reach a contractual agreement with the City of Rochester as expected, her first priority will be to listen.

"My first priority, as I talk about a lot, is getting to know people and understanding what their priorities are," Zelms told KIMT. "Because my first priority is the city council and the city staff, to make sure that we keep moving in the right direction and keep that momentum going."

Zelms adds she's ready to bring her roughly two decades of local government experience to Rochester, a community she says is fast-paced and has a lot going on.

Should Zelms officially become the next city administrator, a defining challenge of her first months will be managing a city budget that has been reduced by 17% from 2020.