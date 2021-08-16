K9-caught Rochester man pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man apprehended by a Rochester police K9 is pleading not guilty.

Brandon Vernon Wenthold, 39 of Rochester, is charged with fleeing a peace officer and a fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

Authorities say an officer doing surveillance on 11th Avenue SE on October 21, 2020, saw Wenthold and knew there was a warrant out for his arrest for domestic assault. Police say the officer tried to stop Wenthold but he ran away.

A foot chase ensued into the 1400 block of 10th Avenue SE, where police say Wenthold ran into a dark driveway. Rochester police say K9 Ty was sent in after him and apprehended Wenthold by biting him for around 20 seconds.

Investigators say about 60 grams of marijuana and needles were found in Wenthold’s possession.

No trial date has been set in this case.