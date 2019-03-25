Clear
Kasson Police Department receives grant for a new K9 In-squad kennel

Now, they're raising money for K9 Hawk to get a bulletproof vest.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 7:23 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

KASSON, Minn. - This month, Kasson Police Department received an equipment grant from nonprofit Hero K9. K9 Hawk and his handler Officer Gerald Runnels are getting an in-squad kennel. It will go in a new vehicle and allow Hawk to have more room and stay safe. If it gets too hot, the windows will automatically roll down. If Officer Runnels is not near the vehicle and needs K9 Hawk's immediate assistance, he can press a button and Hawk will be released from the kennel.

Officer Runnels explains that Hawk plays an important role at the department. "Hawk is very important to the department and the city, the citizens, the county. It's a good crime detterent. He does really well. He's certified for narcotics and tracking suspects and buildings," he says.

The Kasson Police Department is $945 short in online fundraising for another equipment grant for Hawk to receive a bulletproof, stab-proof vest to protect him on the job.

