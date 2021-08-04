Juveniles blamed for rash of burglaries and thefts in NE Iowa

DECORAH, Iowa – Authorities say they’ve cracked the case of a rash of northeast Iowa burglaries.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says multiple juveniles have been referred to juvenile court services for various offenses of burglar, theft, vandalism, and possession of stolen firearms.

The Sheriff’s Office says it believes the juveniles were responsible for the following crimes, and possible others:

· June 9 – Calmar Swimming Pool was broken into and money was taken.

· June 19 – Decorah Swimming Pool was broken into and damage done to the register.

· June 17 – Oneota Golf & Country Club golf carts were operated without the owners consent and significant damage was done to the golf course.

· July 5 -- Oneota Golf & Country Club had several golf carts stolen. The total value of stolen property was approximately $45,000.

· July 17 – Winneshiek County Fair Grounds had an ATM stolen and destroyed.

· July 18 - Twin Springs Supper Club was broken into and had significant property damage. Money and several other valuable items were stolen.

· July 26 – Silvercrest Golf & Country Club was broken into and had a large amount of money stolen and significant property damage.

· July 19 & 26 - Home Town Taxi had several taxis damaged and broken into. Money was taken.

Additional charges and arrests are pending. The names of the juveniles involved are not being released to the public.