Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police: Juvenile suspect ends up in pond while trying to avoid arrest in Charles City

Police say he jumped into Elks Pond to evade officers.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 12:28 PM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2019 1:17 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Police say an attempted car thief wound up in Elks Pond Monday night.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Clark Street around 6:40 pm and say they saw someone trying to steal a car. Charles City police say the juvenile suspect ran away, eventually ending up in the pond while trying to avoid arrest.

Police say the juvenile was already on house arrest and should not have been outside in the first place.

The juvenile male has been charged with 4th degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts. Officers say he broke one of the car’s windows.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 62°
Tracking the return of sunshine for the midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Sun, Sun, and More Sun!

Image

Austin hires new coach

Image

Lake Mills girls track Invite

Image

Increasing liquor on-sale license fees in Rochester

Image

Lawsuit against the state of Iowa

Image

City of Rochester looking to repair the sidewalks

Image

Cocktails & Coffee with CBD

Image

Apprenticeship Signing Day

Image

"Unplanned" movie shines light on abortion debate

Image

Storm Team 3 Forecast

Community Events