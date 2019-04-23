Police: Juvenile suspect ends up in pond while trying to avoid arrest in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Police say an attempted car thief wound up in Elks Pond Monday night.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Clark Street around 6:40 pm and say they saw someone trying to steal a car. Charles City police say the juvenile suspect ran away, eventually ending up in the pond while trying to avoid arrest.

Police say the juvenile was already on house arrest and should not have been outside in the first place.

The juvenile male has been charged with 4th degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts. Officers say he broke one of the car’s windows.