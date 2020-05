MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - One juvenile male was injured Wednesday during a two-vehicle crash in Mitchell County.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened at 12:29 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 9 and Glass Ave.

Several witnesses said that a Ford Ranger was northbound on Glass Ave. when it failed to stop at the stop sign.

The Ranger struck an Chevy 3500 truck pulling a gooseneck trailer. One juvenile was taken to the hospital. The other male did not seek medical attention.