Young boy dead after ATV accident in Mower County

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. – A juvenile male is dead after an ATV accident Wednesday.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were sent to the 33000 block of 550th Avenue just after 4:30 pm. They arrived to find others already performing CPR on an 11-year-old boy who had been pinned under an ATV in a waterway for an undetermined length of time. The Sheriff’s Office says lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Minnesota State patrol, Brownsdale Police, Blooming Prairie fire and ambulance, and Mayo One Air Ambulance all responded to this accident.

The Sheriff’s Office says all thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic accident.