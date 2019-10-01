OSAGE, Iowa - A juvenile is facing a threat of terrorism charge in connection to a threat with a firearm against the Osage Community School District.
“The threat was made by an Osage High School student and the likelihood exists that the student will be suspended. Based upon the investigation thus far, the alleged threat was made at the school. There is no immediate safety concern to the school or public,” the Osage Police Department said.
The juvenile was taken into custody and placed into a detention center.
The alleged threat happened Monday.
This is the second threat to the Osage Community School District in the past year.
Related Content
- Juvenile charged for alleged threats of violence with a firearm against Osage schools
- Update: Police confirm juvenile facing charges for Osage school threat
- Police: 2 Osage Middle School students charged after threats of violence with firearms
- Police: Juvenile facing felony charge related to gun threat toward Osage schools
- UPDATE: Mason City police: Juvenile charged after threat toward school
- Sheriff: No threat to Osage schools after domestic call
- Osage Schools continues addition process
- Juvenile in custody after school threat in southern MN
- SAW: Osage GB Seniors
- SAW: Osage's Brenna Jacobs
Scroll for more content...