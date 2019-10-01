Clear
Juvenile charged for alleged threats of violence with a firearm against Osage schools

There is no immediate safety concern to the school or public,” the Osage Police Department said.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 9:15 AM
Updated: Oct 1, 2019 9:24 AM

OSAGE, Iowa - A juvenile is facing a threat of terrorism charge in connection to a threat with a firearm against the Osage Community School District.

“The threat was made by an Osage High School student and the likelihood exists that the student will be suspended. Based upon the investigation thus far, the alleged threat was made at the school. There is no immediate safety concern to the school or public,” the Osage Police Department said.

The juvenile was taken into custody and placed into a detention center.

The alleged threat happened Monday.

This is the second threat to the Osage Community School District in the past year.

Last October, authorities investigated a similar threat. 

