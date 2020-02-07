Juvenile arrested for alleged assault of police officer at Mason City High School

MASON CITY, Iowa - An incident at Mason City High School on Friday resulted in a 17-year-old juvenile being arrested.
Mason City police said the male is facing charges of assault on a peace officer, interference with official acts and disorderly conduct.
Police said the male began acting out of control and tried to push through the school cop to get to a female student.
The juvenile was arrested for assaulting the cop and had to be restrained prior to being arrested.
