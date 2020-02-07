Clear
Juvenile arrested for alleged assault of police officer at Mason City High School

The juvenile was arrested for assaulting the cop and had to be restrained prior to being arrested, police said.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 1:43 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - An incident at Mason City High School on Friday resulted in a 17-year-old juvenile being arrested.

Mason City police said the male is facing charges of assault on a peace officer, interference with official acts and disorderly conduct.

Police said the male began acting out of control and tried to push through the school cop to get to a female student.

